Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a novel disease for Alzheimer. The company’s product pipeline consist ACU193. Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. “

Separately, Bank of America raised Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.15.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABOS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 255.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $77,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $78,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

