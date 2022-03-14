Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,789,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,242,000 after purchasing an additional 395,227 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,969,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,818,000 after purchasing an additional 269,028 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,293,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,709,000 after purchasing an additional 180,370 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 339.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,921,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 776.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after acquiring an additional 832,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Adecoagro stock opened at $12.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46. Adecoagro S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of research firms have commented on AGRO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Adecoagro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.