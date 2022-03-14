Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,169 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 0.5% of Veriti Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $413.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,150. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $491.59 and its 200 day moving average is $581.31. The company has a market cap of $195.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.43 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.30.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

