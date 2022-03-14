Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Shares of ADES stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.28 million, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 63.35% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The firm had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 16.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 74,695 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 100.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 19,332 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

