Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
Shares of ADES stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.28 million, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 63.35% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The firm had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter.
Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.
