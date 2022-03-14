Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 123.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 13,656 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,549,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.8% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,217 shares of company stock valued at $27,800,106 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD traded down $1.82 on Monday, reaching $102.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,697,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,552,961. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.81. The company has a market capitalization of $122.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Bank of America upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.36.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.