AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASIX. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of AdvanSix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.10. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $50.95.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AdvanSix will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,241,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,085,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 286,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after buying an additional 183,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 251.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after buying an additional 155,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,737,000 after buying an additional 118,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix (Get Rating)

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.