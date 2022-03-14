agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading Down 13%

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 13% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.92 and last traded at $18.98. 77,915 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,937,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion and a PE ratio of -18.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.21.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Theodore Halkias sold 5,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $153,699.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Danieley sold 3,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $81,429.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,929 shares of company stock valued at $941,297 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in agilon health by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,865,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,381,000 after buying an additional 4,123,743 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in agilon health by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,063,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,864,000 after buying an additional 4,043,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in agilon health by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,404,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,274,000 after buying an additional 942,534 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in agilon health by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,331,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,947,000 after buying an additional 2,610,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in agilon health by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,831,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,262,000 after buying an additional 71,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

