AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AirBoss of America in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BOS. TD Securities decreased their target price on AirBoss of America from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.00.

AirBoss of America stock opened at C$32.40 on Monday. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of C$23.16 and a 12 month high of C$47.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$38.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$874.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.67%.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 5,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$32.10 per share, with a total value of C$160,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,799,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$154,050,371.70.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

