AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target Cut to C$51.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
Shares of OTCMKTS ABSSF opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.39. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $36.38.
AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.
