AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on BOS. Pi Financial upped their target price on AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. CIBC reduced their target price on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.00.
BOS stock opened at C$32.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$874.57 million and a PE ratio of 15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$38.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.58. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of C$23.16 and a 12-month high of C$47.00.
In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$32.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,799,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$154,050,371.70.
AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.
