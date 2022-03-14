Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of AKTX opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55. Akari Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.32.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 667,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 14.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. 2.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.