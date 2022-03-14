Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Short Interest Up 35.8% in February

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the February 13th total of 3,380,000 shares. Currently, 13.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $5.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68. Allakos has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $125.20.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.42). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allakos will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLK. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Allakos from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Allakos from $230.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Lifesci Capital lowered Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allakos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 3,497.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,902,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,899 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Allakos by 5,817.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 833,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 819,460 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in Allakos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,985,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,003,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,753,000. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

