AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Up 98.4% in February

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 98.4% from the February 13th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other news, CEO George R. Aylward acquired 2,157 shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $75,020.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 2,723 shares of company stock worth $90,729 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACV. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 337,695 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after purchasing an additional 16,283 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,971 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,623 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,107 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,347 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000.

Shares of NYSE:ACV opened at $24.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.68. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $37.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 27, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

