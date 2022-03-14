Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 1,568 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,017,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,353,000 after acquiring an additional 177,998 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,850,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,258,000 after acquiring an additional 180,339 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,361,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,463,000 after acquiring an additional 77,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,775,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,169,000 after acquiring an additional 154,506 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock opened at $221.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $213.65 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.