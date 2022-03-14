Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,045 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,089 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $508,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $528.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $515.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $322.38 and a 52-week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.14.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

