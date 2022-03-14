Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $17.36 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.1% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $17,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $231.60 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $261.00. The firm has a market cap of $130.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.27%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

