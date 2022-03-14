Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $9.24 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,356 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,449 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $818,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 16,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 38,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 860 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $103.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.79. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.