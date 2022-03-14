Alpha Finance Lab Reaches Market Capitalization of $115.95 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $115.95 million and $109.98 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00038773 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001801 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00010338 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

