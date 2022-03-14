Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3,150.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,297.70.

GOOG stock opened at $2,609.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,708.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,819.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $2,010.73 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The company had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $22.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 117.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total value of $8,598,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 14,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,822.51, for a total value of $41,682,827.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,604 shares of company stock valued at $259,190,051. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $2,249,092,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 118,154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 709,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 708,929 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Alphabet by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 679,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,837,034,000 after purchasing an additional 342,356 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,008,000 after purchasing an additional 340,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $754,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

