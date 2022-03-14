Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

Get Alphatec alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATEC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.83.

ATEC opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.84. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.65. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 112.54% and a negative net margin of 59.34%. The company had revenue of $73.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason Hochberg acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $54,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $45,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,107,000 after acquiring an additional 136,753 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,594,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,821,000 after purchasing an additional 192,445 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 945.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,062,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,272,000 after purchasing an additional 61,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,810,297 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,067,000 after purchasing an additional 248,610 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphatec (ATEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.