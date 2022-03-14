Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMBA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other Ambarella news, Director Andrew W. Verhalen acquired 11,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.59 per share, with a total value of $1,014,798.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $897,889.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,777 shares of company stock worth $5,378,911 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $85.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.63 and its 200 day moving average is $160.28. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $227.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -117.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

