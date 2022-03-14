AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $735.62 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) will report sales of $735.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $701.38 million and the highest is $769.86 million. AMC Networks posted sales of $691.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AMC Networks.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $803.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.29 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 50.80% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Macquarie dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

AMCX traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.50. 665,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,300. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $83.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.89.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 568.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in AMC Networks by 54.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in AMC Networks by 50.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

