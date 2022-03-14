American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Director Sells $147,530.56 in Stock

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $147,530.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AEL stock opened at $38.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.00.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $514.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 6.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,268,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,392,000 after acquiring an additional 323,823 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,321,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,047,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,604,000 after acquiring an additional 49,812 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,358,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,777,000 after acquiring an additional 32,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,726,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,183,000 after acquiring an additional 135,227 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEL shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

