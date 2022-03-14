American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $3.68 on Monday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98.

NYMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

