American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,499 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFFN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 159,049 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 65,978 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,212 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 319.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 60,064 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 45,728 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Michel Philipp Cole purchased 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $36,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,045 shares of company stock valued at $55,243. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $11.09 on Monday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $51.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.62%.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.