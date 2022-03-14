American International Group Inc. Sells 1,459 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Lantheus worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 42,166 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 299.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 495,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,173 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $582,448.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $33,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,447 shares of company stock worth $4,093,852 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LNTH opened at $51.82 on Monday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Lantheus’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

