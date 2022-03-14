American International Group Inc. Sells 359 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of MYR Group worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MYR Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,845,000 after purchasing an additional 33,785 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in MYR Group by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 540,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,754,000 after purchasing an additional 206,990 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MYR Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,566,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYRG opened at $94.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.62 and a 12 month high of $121.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.38.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

