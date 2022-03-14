American International Group Inc. Sells 359 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of MYR Group worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MYR Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,845,000 after purchasing an additional 33,785 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in MYR Group by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 540,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,754,000 after purchasing an additional 206,990 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MYR Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,566,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MYRG opened at $94.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.62 and a 12 month high of $121.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.38.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.
MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.
