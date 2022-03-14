American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lowered its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower stock opened at $234.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $107.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.31. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $212.28 and a 52 week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 98.06%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.27.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

