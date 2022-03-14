Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 967,300 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the February 13th total of 688,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 665,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

AMP traded up $6.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $278.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,994. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $219.18 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.66.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,387 shares of company stock worth $18,661,233 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,468,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,773,000 after buying an additional 45,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,689,000 after purchasing an additional 183,996 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,620,000 after purchasing an additional 61,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,296,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,522,000 after purchasing an additional 34,935 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.85.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

