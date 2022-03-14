Analysts Anticipate Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $600,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $400,000.00. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year sales of $2.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $2.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.75 million, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heat Biologics.
Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
HTBX stock opened at $2.34 on Monday. Heat Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38.
Heat Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.
