Analysts Expect Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clene’s earnings. Clene reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Clene will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clene.

Get Clene alerts:

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23.

CLNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Clene stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.81. 902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,123. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 13.53, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $174.79 million, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.06. Clene has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $17.82.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 101,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Clene by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Clene in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Clene by 7,045.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Clene in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Clene in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. 15.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clene (Get Rating)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clene (CLNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.