Analysts Expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to Announce $1.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.68 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.80. Crane posted earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $8.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Crane.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

CR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.75.

Shares of Crane stock traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $103.56. The stock had a trading volume of 227,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,465. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Crane by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Crane by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crane (CR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.