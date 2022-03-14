Analysts Expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to Announce $2.59 EPS

Brokerages forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.59 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.64. MKS Instruments posted earnings of $2.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year earnings of $11.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $11.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.10 to $13.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $763.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.33 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MKSI shares. Loop Capital started coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.33.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $142.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.41. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $136.23 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.66 and its 200-day moving average is $155.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 447.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 978,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,622,000 after purchasing an additional 799,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,508,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 469.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 692,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,639,000 after purchasing an additional 571,074 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,222,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 532,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,346,000 after purchasing an additional 279,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

