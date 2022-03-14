Analysts Expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Zynga reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zynga.

Several brokerages have commented on ZNGA. Morgan Stanley lowered Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $9.86 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zynga currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.82.

Shares of ZNGA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 33,487,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,083,863. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.60 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78. Zynga has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $11.37.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,092,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,517,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zynga by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 26,343,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,596,000 after buying an additional 8,229,034 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,149,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Zynga by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,724,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,435,000 after buying an additional 6,256,834 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

