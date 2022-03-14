Analysts Set Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target at $108.75

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $376,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $66,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,288 over the last 90 days. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDLX traded down $4.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day moving average of $74.16. Cardlytics has a one year low of $42.11 and a one year high of $145.00.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $90.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.59 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 48.13%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.