Analysts Set Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) PT at $68.56

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FUN. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,784,000 after purchasing an additional 708,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cedar Fair by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,975,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,940,000 after acquiring an additional 295,613 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cedar Fair by 23.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,385,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,950,000 after acquiring an additional 449,429 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Cedar Fair by 234.1% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,678,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in Cedar Fair by 28.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,160,000 after acquiring an additional 241,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FUN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.78. The company had a trading volume of 567,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,830. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.67 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.15. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.88) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 935.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

