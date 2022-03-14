Analysts Set Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Price Target at $213.54

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $211.23.

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $6.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.03. 1,712,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.43. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $154.85 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Ecolab by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 49,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Ecolab by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in Ecolab by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $337,443,000. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

