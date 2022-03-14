Analysts Set Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Target Price at $20.46

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.46.

Several research firms have commented on ESI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CL King assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.93. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.02 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 145.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Element Solutions (Get Rating)

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.