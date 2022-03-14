Analysts Set Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Target Price at $10.83

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

EARN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 20.7% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EARN stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.26.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -244.89%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

