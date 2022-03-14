Analysts Set MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Price Target at $20.25

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several research analysts have commented on MIXT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

NYSE MIXT opened at $12.03 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.63 million, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.35%.

In related news, EVP Catherine J. Lewis sold 69,778 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $34,191.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Jacobs bought 1,207,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $555,565.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,664,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,314. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

