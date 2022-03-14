Analysts Set Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Price Target at $12.87

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.87.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Repsol from €16.50 ($17.93) to €17.00 ($18.48) in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Repsol alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.70. 77,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,354. Repsol has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.2623 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Repsol’s payout ratio is 27.60%.

About Repsol (Get Rating)

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.