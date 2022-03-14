Analysts Set TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Target Price at $4.31

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.31.
TRUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
TRUE traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $3.42. 593,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.98. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47.
TrueCar Company Profile (Get Rating)
TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.
