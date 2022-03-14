Analysts Set Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) Price Target at $24.67

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XLO shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLO stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. Xilio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 15.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.49.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xilio Therapeutics will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

