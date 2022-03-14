Analyzing CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH) and HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH – Get Rating) and HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CardioGenics and HealthEquity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A HealthEquity -0.82% 4.60% 2.64%

This table compares CardioGenics and HealthEquity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HealthEquity $733.57 million 5.91 $8.83 million ($0.07) -740.75

HealthEquity has higher revenue and earnings than CardioGenics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CardioGenics and HealthEquity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CardioGenics 0 0 0 0 N/A HealthEquity 0 2 9 0 2.82

HealthEquity has a consensus target price of $73.20, suggesting a potential upside of 41.15%. Given HealthEquity’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than CardioGenics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.7% of HealthEquity shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of CardioGenics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of HealthEquity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

CardioGenics has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthEquity has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HealthEquity beats CardioGenics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CardioGenics (Get Rating)

CardioGenics Holdings, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the business of development and commercialization of diagnostic test products to the In Vitro Diagnostics testing market. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, Immunoassay Tests and Paramagnetic Beads. The company was founded by Yahia A. Gawad on November 20, 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About HealthEquity (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc. provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

