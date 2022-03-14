ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,475. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $507.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.49. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $60.23.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jeanne Thoma purchased 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 85,346 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,937 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

