Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) CFO Michael L. Levitz Purchases 4,000 Shares

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) CFO Michael L. Levitz bought 4,000 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $98,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of ANIK stock traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.21 and a beta of 1.14. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.21.
Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.33). Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ANIK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Anika Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.
Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.
