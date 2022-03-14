Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) CFO Michael L. Levitz Purchases 4,000 Shares

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) CFO Michael L. Levitz bought 4,000 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $98,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ANIK stock traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.21 and a beta of 1.14. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.21.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.33). Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,032,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,358,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,510,000 after purchasing an additional 46,837 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

ANIK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Anika Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

