Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.81.

AR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $26.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $19.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 4.08. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $27.31.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 1,064.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 1,426.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

