Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,300 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,250 ($16.38) to GBX 1,300 ($17.03) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Antofagasta from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a sell rating and issued a $1,059.00 target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.69) to GBX 1,340 ($17.56) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,750 ($22.93) to GBX 1,950 ($25.55) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Antofagasta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,388.78.

OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $20.58 on Thursday. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

