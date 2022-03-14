Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.14. The stock had a trading volume of 29,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,929. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.09. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $41.90 and a 12-month high of $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

In related news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Sperling acquired 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.67 per share, for a total transaction of $39,923.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 39.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,394,000 after acquiring an additional 116,045 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth $1,843,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 12.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 10.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 60,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

