Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the February 13th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $45.21 on Monday. Aperam has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $65.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 EPS for the quarter. Aperam had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Aperam will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on APEMY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Aperam from €67.00 ($72.83) to €63.00 ($68.48) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Aperam in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

